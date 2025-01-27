New book explores the birth of electronic music

In 1963, the theme song for "Dr. Who" was the first signature tune for television composed entirely of electronics. A young Delia Derbyshire was not initially credited for her work. But Author Justin Patrick Moore writes that her electronic music and that of her colleagues in the BBC Radiophonic Workshop were the first to find a wide listening audience.

This is the story of our quest for a universal language, as Moore puts it. His book, "The Radio Phonics Laboratory," follows the inventors, composers and sound pioneers who brought us electronic music.

Guest:

Justin Patrick Moore, author, "The Radio Phonics Laboratory"

Ways to listen to this show: