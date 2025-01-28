You can talk with a local Holocaust survivor at this exhibit

Firsthand accounts of the Holocaust are being told by fewer and fewer people each year.

And in an age of disinformation, the need to preserve their stories is critical.

What if you could speak directly with a Holocaust survivor — even one who has already died?

Would your understanding of history deepen? Would it raise ethical questions?

The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center in Cincinnati is bringing these stories to life — including the stories of local survivors.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how that’s happening.

Guests:

Henry Fenichel, Holocaust survivor and retired physics professor

Barbara Miller, daughter-in-law of Holocaust survivor Al Miller

Jackie Congedo, CEO, Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center

The Holocaust & Humanity Center is offering free general admission throughout the month of January.

