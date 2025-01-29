How Montessori families are responding to Xavier's new lab school

Xavier University has announced it will transition from its Montessori Lab School to a new Catholic preschool and grade school following a laboratory model.

The move has generated excitement for new families who may be looking to join the school. But for existing families, there is much confusion and uncertainty about the future.

A new effort has formed among some parents to try and start a Montessori school of their own. But the plans are preliminary, and many families are searching for other Montessori schools in the area to send their children to.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the impact this change is having on families, the greater Montessori community, and what the future holds for Montessori education in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Edition extended numerous invitations to Xavier University for this discussion, but the university has yet to confirm.

Guests:

Colleen Sweeney, head of school, Crescent Ridge Academy

Marta Hyland, parent

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

