What if Ophelia was the hero of Shakespeare's greatest play?

The lady protests too much, methinks. Or, maybe not enough?

Audiences can now watch a parallel retelling of “Hamlet” from Ophelia and Gertrude’s perspectives.

A new play at the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company called “A Room in the Castle,” is based on the women of “Hamlet.”

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with the playwright about this retelling of one of Shakespeare’s most popular works.

“A Room in the Castle” is showing at the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company through Feb. 9.

Guest:

Lauren Gunderson, playwright

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show:

