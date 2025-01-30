© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Arts
Cincinnati Edition

What if Ophelia was the hero of Shakespeare's greatest play?

Published January 30, 2025 at 4:00 AM EST
Mikki Schaffner
/
Courtesy

The lady protests too much, methinks. Or, maybe not enough?

Audiences can now watch a parallel retelling of “Hamlet” from Ophelia and Gertrude’s perspectives.

A new play at the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company called “A Room in the Castle,” is based on the women of “Hamlet.”

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with the playwright about this retelling of one of Shakespeare’s most popular works.

A Room in the Castle” is showing at the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company through Feb. 9.

Guest:

  • Lauren Gunderson, playwright

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
