Fears of ICE raids, winter storm confusion, plus more top stories

A few months into Ohio’s recreational marijuana sales, lawmakers are taking new steps to try to reign in the program. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss a bill to raise taxes and limit home grow in the state.

Then, the Trump administration is taking steps to crack down on immigrants in the U.S. without proper documentation. There have been multiple arrests in Chicago and reports of arrests in Northeast Ohio. But what’s happening in Greater Cincinnati?

Plus, confusion over Cincinnati Public Schools’ snow day policy, and was Cincinnati caught off-guard by the winter storm?

Guests:

Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media State House News Bureau

Sarah Donaldson, correspondent, Ohio Public Media State House News Bureau

Cameron Knight, breaking news reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show: