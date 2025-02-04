Uncertainty over federal spending worries local nonprofits

There is major concern and confusion among nonprofits and health organizations nationwide about the Trump administration’s efforts to freeze federal funding and whether the plan will move forward.

A second federal judge has ordered a temporary pause on the planned spending freeze. But local agencies have questions.

According to Policy Matters Ohio, the state receives more federal dollars than what taxpayers send to the federal government. Many local agencies are worried about their bottom line amid the uncertainty over federal funding. On Cincinnati Edition, we look at the programs that could be affected.

Guests:

Hannah Halbert, executive director, Policy Matters Ohio

Kurt Reiber, president and CEO, Freestore Foodbank

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

