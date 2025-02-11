How should pediatricians talk with patients about gun safety?

Anyone who has taken a child for a checkup expects the doctor to ask how their kids are sleeping and whether they’re eating enough vegetables.

But has the pediatrician ever asked about gun safety?

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about efforts in Ohio to encourage doctors to have conversations with their patients designed to prevent shooting injuries and deaths.

Guests:

·Sarah Denny, MD, medical director for Store It Safe, vice president, Ohio American Academy of Pediatrics

Matthew Zackoff, MD, co-lead of digital simulation, center for Simulation and Research, Cincinnati Children’s

Joe King, director of shooting sports, Black Wing Shooting Center

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show: