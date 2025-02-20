Congressman Greg Landsman discusses the administration's firing of federal workers
Thousands of federal employees across the country have lost their jobs in recent days as the Trump administration and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency continue efforts to slash spending.
Plus, Congress is coming up on a deadline to pass a budget that may include deep cuts.
What impact will funding cuts and the firing of federal workers have on the American people? And how are Congress and the courts responding to the president’s executive orders?
Guests:
- Greg Landsman, U.S. Congressman, Ohio’s 1st Congressional District
- Anne Lofaso, professor, University of Cincinnati College of Law
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.