Congressman Greg Landsman discusses the administration's firing of federal workers

Thousands of federal employees across the country have lost their jobs in recent days as the Trump administration and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency continue efforts to slash spending.

Plus, Congress is coming up on a deadline to pass a budget that may include deep cuts.

What impact will funding cuts and the firing of federal workers have on the American people? And how are Congress and the courts responding to the president’s executive orders?

Guests:

Greg Landsman, U.S. Congressman, Ohio’s 1st Congressional District

Anne Lofaso, professor, University of Cincinnati College of Law

Ways to listen to this show: