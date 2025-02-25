We chat with author Curtis Sittenfeld ahead of her visit to town

In her novels, Curtis Sittenfeld has explored adolescent angst, alternative American history, and the power of identical twinship.

In real life, she battled AI to see who could write a better “beach read.”

Now she’s out with a new collection of short stories called “Show Don’t Tell” that explores themes of marriage, friendship, fame, and ambition.

Curtis Sittenfeld will be in town Friday, Feb. 28, for an event called “Show Don’t Tell: An Evening with Curtis Sittenfeld” at the Mercantile Library.

Guest:

Curtis Sittenfeld, author

