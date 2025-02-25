© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Why are Black borrowers denied mortgages at a higher rate than whites?

Published February 25, 2025 at 4:01 AM EST
an open door to a new home with key in the lock with a home-shaped keychain.
MihailDechev
/
iStockphoto
.

Black households are underrepresented in the mortgage lending process, and Black borrowers are denied mortgages at a higher rate than white borrowers, regardless of their incomes.

Those are some of the findings in a new report by Housing Opportunities Made Equal.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the report’s findings and how one local bank explains its lending procedures.

Guests:

  • Elisabeth Risch, executive director, Housing Opportunities Made Equal
  • Al Rosser, board chair, Greater Cincinnati Realtist Association

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
