Why are Black borrowers denied mortgages at a higher rate than whites?

Black households are underrepresented in the mortgage lending process, and Black borrowers are denied mortgages at a higher rate than white borrowers, regardless of their incomes.

Those are some of the findings in a new report by Housing Opportunities Made Equal.

RELATED: Large disparities continue in mortgage and housing markets, report says

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the report’s findings and how one local bank explains its lending procedures.

Guests:

Elisabeth Risch, executive director, Housing Opportunities Made Equal

Al Rosser, board chair, Greater Cincinnati Realtist Association

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show: