Why are Black borrowers denied mortgages at a higher rate than whites?
Black households are underrepresented in the mortgage lending process, and Black borrowers are denied mortgages at a higher rate than white borrowers, regardless of their incomes.
Those are some of the findings in a new report by Housing Opportunities Made Equal.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the report’s findings and how one local bank explains its lending procedures.
Guests:
- Elisabeth Risch, executive director, Housing Opportunities Made Equal
- Al Rosser, board chair, Greater Cincinnati Realtist Association
This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).
