Kroger CEO resigns, Sam Hubbard retires and more top stories
Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen has resigned. On Cincinnati Edition, what we know about a personal conduct probe and who is stepping in as interim CEO.
Plus, a House committee in Kentucky passes legislation to ban DEI in higher education. The legislative process is being criticized by the League of Women Voters and some students.
And, Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard is retiring. We’ll discuss how the team is reshaping their roster.
Guests:
- Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO 9 News
- Andy Brownfield, managing editor, Cincinnati Business Courier
- Sylvia Goodman, capitol reporter, Kentucky Public Radio
- Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU
- Richard Skinner, digital sports reporter and host of “The Skinny” podcast, Local 12 News
