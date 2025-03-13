Why Matt Bevin's adopted son filed a protective order against the former Ky. governor
Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is due in court next week. His adoptive son has filed a protective order against him.
Jonah Bevin claims Matt and Glenna Bevin abandoned him in an abusive facility in Jamaica last year and then tried to send him to Ethiopia, where he was born.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the allegations of abandonment with his lawyer and a reporter who spoke with Jonah.
Guests:
- Deborah Yetter, independent journalist
- Dawn Post, Esq., Jonah Bevin’s lawyer
