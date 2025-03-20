What will March Madness mean for sports gambling in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana?

March Madness has begun.

Xavier University is the only Greater Cincinnati college with a spot in the tournament, but plenty of local fans will be placing wagers on teams from across the country.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the state of sports betting in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. We examine enforcement mechanisms in each state, the tax revenue being generated, and what legalized sports betting has meant for gambling addiction rates.

Guests:

Mark Gottlieb, executive director, Northeastern University Public Health Advocacy Institute

Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO 9

If you or someone you know struggles with problem gambling, you can call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-GAMBLER.

This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

