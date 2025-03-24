Should Cincinnati invest in more snowplows to prepare for next winter?
This January, Cincinnati was walloped by a winter storm that blanketed the city in nearly a foot of snow. Some residents said that snowplows didn't reach their streets for days.
City Council recently approved about $900,000 for the city's vehicle fleet, but Council hasn't yet decided if that money will go toward more snowplows or a new fire truck.
On Cincinnati Edition, we'll examine the debate at City Hall over how the city might better prepare for next winter, and hear from a resident who was homebound for weeks due to the snow.
Guests:
- Jeff Cramerding, Budget and Finance Committee chair, Cincinnati City Council
- Bree Moss, president, Northside Community Council
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.