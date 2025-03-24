Should Cincinnati invest in more snowplows to prepare for next winter?

This January, Cincinnati was walloped by a winter storm that blanketed the city in nearly a foot of snow. Some residents said that snowplows didn't reach their streets for days.

City Council recently approved about $900,000 for the city's vehicle fleet, but Council hasn't yet decided if that money will go toward more snowplows or a new fire truck.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll examine the debate at City Hall over how the city might better prepare for next winter, and hear from a resident who was homebound for weeks due to the snow.

Guests:

Jeff Cramerding, Budget and Finance Committee chair, Cincinnati City Council

Bree Moss, president, Northside Community Council



