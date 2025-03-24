© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Should Cincinnati invest in more snowplows to prepare for next winter?

Published March 24, 2025 at 8:02 AM EDT
A snow covered Downtown street on a cloudy day.
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
A snow covered Race Street, Downtown Cincinnati, on a cloudy January 7, 2025.

This January, Cincinnati was walloped by a winter storm that blanketed the city in nearly a foot of snow. Some residents said that snowplows didn't reach their streets for days.

City Council recently approved about $900,000 for the city's vehicle fleet, but Council hasn't yet decided if that money will go toward more snowplows or a new fire truck.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll examine the debate at City Hall over how the city might better prepare for next winter, and hear from a resident who was homebound for weeks due to the snow.

Guests:

  • Jeff Cramerding, Budget and Finance Committee chair, Cincinnati City Council
  • Bree Moss, president, Northside Community Council

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
