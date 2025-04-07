We talk to Hamilton County's dog warden about laws regarding dog attacks

Hamilton County’s dog warden is calling for changes to the law after two dogs mauled a woman in Colerain Township. The woman suffered severe injuries to her arms from the neighbor’s dogs.

But the dog warden has faced criticism for initially not taking the animals into custody. The dog warden said she was just following protocol.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with Hamilton County’s dog warden about the laws, what she can and cannot do in response to a dog attack, and how she would like to see the law change.

Guests:



Beth Ward, chief dog warden, Hamilton County

Meaghan Colville, shelter director, Cincinnati Animal CARE

Ways to listen to this show: