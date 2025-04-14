The future of office space in Cincinnati
There are several factors that will affect what office space looks like in Cincinnati in the coming years, including an increase in return-to-work mandates, tariffs on construction materials, and a limited supply of real estate.
An analysis by commercial real estate agency Marcus & Millichap projects that Greater Cincinnati's overall vacancy rate will drop lower this year. The vacancy rate of Cincinnati's Central Business District was the third-lowest rate in the nation to start 2025.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the future of office space in Greater Cincinnati.
Guests:
- Tom Demeropolis, editor-in-chief, Cincinnati Business Courier
- Christy Samad, executive VP of civic and commercial space activation, Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation 3CDC
