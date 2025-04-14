© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

The future of office space in Cincinnati

Published April 14, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
an aerial shot of people working in cubicles
Pixabay

There are several factors that will affect what office space looks like in Cincinnati in the coming years, including an increase in return-to-work mandates, tariffs on construction materials, and a limited supply of real estate.

An analysis by commercial real estate agency Marcus & Millichap projects that Greater Cincinnati's overall vacancy rate will drop lower this year. The vacancy rate of Cincinnati's Central Business District was the third-lowest rate in the nation to start 2025.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the future of office space in Greater Cincinnati.

Guests:

  • Tom Demeropolis, editor-in-chief, Cincinnati Business Courier
  • Christy Samad, executive VP of civic and commercial space activation, Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation 3CDC

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
