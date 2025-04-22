Woman priest in Cincinnati on what Pope Francis meant for the church and her hopes for the future
Paula Hoeffer has been a Roman Catholic her entire life.
She’s a former nun who left her order after she fell in love. She taught for 32 years as a Catholic educator and became an ordained priest in 2014.
In May, she will become a Roman Catholic Woman Bishop, part of a movement known as Roman Catholic Womenpriests that is not recognized by the Vatican.
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with her about her calling, the death of Pope Francis and her hopes for the church.
