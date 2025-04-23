Ohio's water quality initiative poised to face major funding cut

On April 9, the Ohio House advanced its two-year spending plan, which included reducing H2Ohio's funding from $270 million to $120 million. H2Ohio was launched by Gov. Mike DeWine in 2019 to improve water quality statewide.

The goal of H2Ohio is to eliminate poor water quality in Ohio through strategies like restoring wetlands, reducing farm runoff, and upgrading water infrastructure.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how this funding cut could impact Ohioans.

Guest:



Peter Bucher, Chief of Staff, Ohio Environmental Council

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

