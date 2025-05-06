Can President Trump change Pete Rose's fortunes?
President Donald Trump posted on social media that he plans to issue what he called a complete pardon of Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose.
But would a presidential pardon pave the way for Major League Baseball’s Hit King to be admitted into the Hall of Fame?
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss President Trump’s recent meeting with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and whether it could pave the way for reinstating Rose into the hall of fame.
- Keith O’Brien, author of “Charlie Hustle: The Rise and Fall of Pete Rose, and the Last Glory Days of Baseball”
