May is National Bike Month — are you ready to go the distance?

May is National Bike Month. Are you inspired to try a longer ride?

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk with long-distance cyclists about how they plan for days on wheels.

We’ll also get tips for bike maintenance and take your questions for the full hour.

Guests:

Caitlin Sparks, bike commuter, communication & events manager, Tri-State Trails

Fraser Cunningham, volunteer bike mechanic, MoBo

Volodymyr Golykov, long-distance cyclist

Barrett Smith, bike commuter and long-distance cyclist

More information about Tri-State Trails Bike Month events — including the Breakfast on the Bridge celebration on May 16 – is available online.

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show: