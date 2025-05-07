© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
May is National Bike Month — are you ready to go the distance?

Published May 7, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
Three cyclists pose for a photo with their bikes. One is holding her bike above her head, and another has an orange traffic cone on his head.
Courtesy of Volodymyr Golykov
Caitlin Sparks, from left, Volodymyr Golykov and Barrett Smith pose for a group photo during a cycling trip.

May is National Bike Month. Are you inspired to try a longer ride?

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk with long-distance cyclists about how they plan for days on wheels.

We’ll also get tips for bike maintenance and take your questions for the full hour.

Guests:

  • Caitlin Sparks, bike commuter, communication & events manager, Tri-State Trails
  • Fraser Cunningham, volunteer bike mechanic, MoBo
  • Volodymyr Golykov, long-distance cyclist
  • Barrett Smith, bike commuter and long-distance cyclist

More information about Tri-State Trails Bike Month events — including the Breakfast on the Bridge celebration on May 16 – is available online.

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
