May is National Bike Month — are you ready to go the distance?
May is National Bike Month. Are you inspired to try a longer ride?
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk with long-distance cyclists about how they plan for days on wheels.
We’ll also get tips for bike maintenance and take your questions for the full hour.
Guests:
- Caitlin Sparks, bike commuter, communication & events manager, Tri-State Trails
- Fraser Cunningham, volunteer bike mechanic, MoBo
- Volodymyr Golykov, long-distance cyclist
- Barrett Smith, bike commuter and long-distance cyclist
More information about Tri-State Trails Bike Month events — including the Breakfast on the Bridge celebration on May 16 – is available online.
Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).
