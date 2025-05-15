Examining the use of school seclusion and restraint

In circumstances where a child may pose a threat of harm to themselves or others, restraint or seclusion is sometimes used in schools. But is there enough oversight of the practice, and are school employees properly trained to respond? Do they too often resort to these measures?

The U.S. Education Department's Office for Civil Rights investigates claims of discrimination in schools. But recent staffing cuts have some parents and disability rights advocates concerned that cases such as these aren’t being investigated.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the practice of school seclusion and restraint on children and whether federal cuts could impact oversight.

Guests:

Kristin Hildebrant, senior attorney, Disability Rights Ohio

Mary Kate Pembroke, mother

Ryan Dunkle, father

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show: