Should Ohio end qualified immunity?

Members of law enforcement and other government employees can be shielded from liability in most civil cases. But that could change if a new effort succeeds in making it easier to sue police in Ohio.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss qualified immunity, the push to end it, and the response from the FOP.

Guests:

Duane Pohlman, investigative reporter and anchor, Local 12 News

Ken Kober, president, Fraternal Order of Police Queen City Lodge #69

