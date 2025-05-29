Some politicians are working to end DEI programs. Are they worth saving?

President Donald Trump has issued a series of executive orders targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, declaring them wasteful and discriminatory.

Ohio lawmakers have targeted DEI, too.

Is it worth fighting to keep diversity programs? Or is there another, better way to address racial injustice?

A new book called “Who Pays for Diversity? Why Programs Fail at Racial Equity and What to Do About It,” argues such programs often end up causing harm to the very people they purport to help: employees of color.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with the book’s author, who will discuss her findings June 3rd at the Mercantile Library in Cincinnati.

Guest:

Oneya Fennell Okuwobi, assistant professor of sociology, University of Cincinnati, author of “Who Pays for Diversity? Why Programs Fail at Racial Equity and What to Do About It”

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue). This discussion was pre-recorded.

Ways to listen to this show: