New book allows readers to touch the stars as they learn

Cincinnati astronomer Dean Regas has a new book out, and this one is different than anything he’s written before.

This book allows readers to touch the stars.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about “All About Orion” and how it allows sighted people to enjoy it alongside people who read braille.

Guests:

Dean Regas, astronomer and host of the Looking Up podcast

podcast Sam Foulkes, director of braille production and accessible innovation, Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired

More information about the book is available online, including how to purchase a copy or donate a copy for a braille reader.

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue). This discussion was pre-recorded.

