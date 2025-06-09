© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

The nationwide push for a Convention of States

Published June 9, 2025 at 4:01 AM EDT
a yellowed piece of paper with lettering that begins with "we the people...'
AP
/
National Archives
A portion of the first page of the United States Constitution.

There's a push in states across the country, including Ohio, to amend the U.S. Constitution. A group called Convention of States Action is calling for a convention under Article V of the United States Constitution.

What are their objectives and what would it take to impel Congress to convene a Convention of States? On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with supporters and address questions from critics.

You can hear our previous discussion on a Convention of States here.

Guests:

  • Rep. Bernie Willis, Ohio House, Republican from Springfield
  • Roger Gibb, legislative liaison Ohio Region 6, Convention of States Action
  • Hunter Oswald, development fellow, The American Spectator

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
