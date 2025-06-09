The nationwide push for a Convention of States
There's a push in states across the country, including Ohio, to amend the U.S. Constitution. A group called Convention of States Action is calling for a convention under Article V of the United States Constitution.
What are their objectives and what would it take to impel Congress to convene a Convention of States? On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with supporters and address questions from critics.
You can hear our previous discussion on a Convention of States here.
Guests:
- Rep. Bernie Willis, Ohio House, Republican from Springfield
- Roger Gibb, legislative liaison Ohio Region 6, Convention of States Action
- Hunter Oswald, development fellow, The American Spectator
