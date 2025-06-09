The nationwide push for a Convention of States

There's a push in states across the country, including Ohio, to amend the U.S. Constitution. A group called Convention of States Action is calling for a convention under Article V of the United States Constitution.

What are their objectives and what would it take to impel Congress to convene a Convention of States? On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with supporters and address questions from critics.

You can hear our previous discussion on a Convention of States here.

Guests:



Rep. Bernie Willis, Ohio House, Republican from Springfield

Roger Gibb, legislative liaison Ohio Region 6, Convention of States Action

Hunter Oswald, development fellow, The American Spectator



Ways to listen to this show: