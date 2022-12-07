December 7, 2022 | 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

As a parent writing a whole lot of tuition checks, Kelly came to the conversation with a long list of questions. What’s the best college can be? What’s a typical experience? Who gets the most out of campus life? What’s the link between education and democracy? What’s fair to expect and why on Earth is it so damn expensive? Andy Delbanco of Columbia has thought, talked and written as much about the value of a liberal arts education as anyone. This is the kick off to the Live From College Road Trip series where Kelly and her producer Tammy sit it on classes and talk to kids on 15 college campuses across the country.

College Considerations with Columbia's Andy Delbanco Travel with the team from Yale to Harvey Mudd, Notre Dame to Tulane, UCSD to Georgetown. Listen • 52:26

December 14, 2022 | 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

One of the most popular professors at Boston College is a woman named Biz Bracher. She teaches a course that wonders about ethics, society and the individual. She asks her students to think hard about their potential as citizens and contributors. She drills down on the biggest questions we face: What am I good at? Who am I called to become?

College Talk with Boston College's Biz Bracher This is a conversation that serves all of us, whether we’re kids inching toward adulthood or adults craving some productive introspection. Listen • 47:01

December 21, 2022 | 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

College Visit with Yale's Miroslav Volf - Yale offers a class called Life Worth Living, taught in part by an irresistible religion professor named Miroslav Volf, who has pulled readings from the ages into a curriculum that asks students to reflect on what makes a life “good.” As Miroslav says, “we’ve become experts at means but amateurs at ends.”

College Visit with Yale's Miroslav Volf This is a conversation to share with everyone in your immediate circles. Listen • 53:25

December 28, 2022 | 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Exhausting, illuminating, filled with grace—that’s how the Notre Dame students in this episode described their college experience. In addition to talking to the kids, Kelly sat down with two professors who love their work, Kathy Cummings (winner of the 2021 Excellence in Teaching award) who teaches history and Dr. Sam Newlands, a philosopher who studios hope, optimism and transformative experiences.