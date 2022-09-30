What happens when feuding faeries meddle in the love lives of human couples? Comical adventures, mistaken identities, and a silly play-within-a-play!

The cast of Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's touring production of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream tells the tale of faeries and lovers, as well as Nick Bottom and The Mechanicals, as they hilariously attempt to rehearse and perform a play for the Duke’s wedding. In this whimsical forest, a happy ending is guaranteed for both sprites and mortals alike.

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's Jeremy Dubin adapted and directs this special radio production.

Cast:

Marcus Anthony as Demetrius and Peaseblossom

Angelique Archer as Oberon, Snug and Lion

Arrianna Chai as Puck, Starveling and Moonshine

Sara Clark as Hippolyta and Titania

Colleen Dougherty as Hermia, Snout and Wall

Jeremy Dubin as Egeus, Quince, and the Narrator

Cal Harris as Flute, Thisbe and Cobweb

Lennon Hu as Lysander and Moth

Abigail Nakken as Helena and Mustardseed

and Brian Isaac Phillips as Theseus, Bottom and Pyramus

Sound design and editing was by Cal Harris.

The recording engineer was Brian Lloyd.

The production manager was Abbi Howson.

Broadcast Coordinator and sound engineer for WVXU was Stephen Baum.