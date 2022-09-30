A Midsummer Night’s Dream
What happens when feuding faeries meddle in the love lives of human couples? Comical adventures, mistaken identities, and a silly play-within-a-play!
The cast of Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's touring production of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream tells the tale of faeries and lovers, as well as Nick Bottom and The Mechanicals, as they hilariously attempt to rehearse and perform a play for the Duke’s wedding. In this whimsical forest, a happy ending is guaranteed for both sprites and mortals alike.
Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's Jeremy Dubin adapted and directs this special radio production.
Cast:
Marcus Anthony as Demetrius and Peaseblossom
Angelique Archer as Oberon, Snug and Lion
Arrianna Chai as Puck, Starveling and Moonshine
Sara Clark as Hippolyta and Titania
Colleen Dougherty as Hermia, Snout and Wall
Jeremy Dubin as Egeus, Quince, and the Narrator
Cal Harris as Flute, Thisbe and Cobweb
Lennon Hu as Lysander and Moth
Abigail Nakken as Helena and Mustardseed
and Brian Isaac Phillips as Theseus, Bottom and Pyramus
Sound design and editing was by Cal Harris.
The recording engineer was Brian Lloyd.
The production manager was Abbi Howson.
Broadcast Coordinator and sound engineer for WVXU was Stephen Baum.