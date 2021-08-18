USWNT To Play Post-Olympics Match In Cincinnati

The United States Women's National Soccer Team will play its fifth-ever match in Cincinnati in September. The Queen City is one of four stops on the team's post-Olympics tour.

The USA is set to take on Paraguay on Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at TQL Stadium.

Earlier this summer U.S. Soccer announced Cincinnati will host a men's World Cup qualifying match between the United States and Mexico on Nov. 12.

The USWNT - and Cincinnati native Rose Lavelle - earned bronze in the Tokyo Olympics. The tour is a celebration but also a farewell for veteran player Carli Lloyd. Cleveland is the first stop on the four-city tour where the USA will also face Paraguay. That match is set for Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The USWNT will face Korea Republic in the the remaining two matches Oct. 21 and Oct. 26 in Kansas City and St. Paul, respectively.

The team last played in Cincinnati in 2017, defeating New Zealand 5-0 in front of 30,596 fans at Nippert Stadium. U.S. Soccer reported it was the largest crowd ever in Ohio to attend a Women's National Team match. Lavelle, a Mount Notre Dame High School graduate, was recovering from a hamstring injury and played just 33 minutes.

Tana Weingartner Fans unveiled this Rosie the Riveter-inspired banner honoring Rose Lavelle just before kick-off in the Sept. 2017 match in Cincinnati.

Prior to 2017, the United States women played at Paul Brown Stadium in 2004 during a 10-game celebration tour after winning Olympic gold in Athens, Greece, and in 2008's 'Achieve Your Gold Tour'. Former national team defender and St. Ursula graduate Heather Mitts featured in both the 2004 6-0 win against New Zealand and the 2008 0-0 draw with Korea Republic.

The USA's first match in Cincinnati was a 7-0 victory over Canada June 12, 1993 at Galbraith Field.

