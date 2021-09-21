U.S. Soccer Supporters Excited As Women's National Team Plays In Cincinnati

The United States Women's Soccer team plays Paraguay in their first match at TQL Stadium Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

This is the team's fifth match in Cincinnati and follows their bronze medal finish in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The squad features the Queen City's own Rose Lavelle and two-time FIFA World Player of the Year, Carli Lloyd, who is wrapping up her playing career this year.

Excitement was brewing before the match at The Pitch right across the street from the stadium. Members from the American Outlaws supporters' group are buzzing after a 9-0 victory over Paraguay last Thursday. AO board member Donald Wine says the match could mean a lot to local fans attending their first national team match, especially younger ones getting to see local standout Lavelle.

"In the case of Rose, she's so young that players that's she influencing might be in the stands with us tonight," Wine said. "We have a next generation of ladies who are ready to go, we have a next generation of men who are doing the same thing, and because of that, there's people who are going to these games who might say, 'Hey, I can be the next Rose Lavelle. I can be on the national team and maybe one day, play with my hero.' "

AO Cincinnati President Todd Smith remembers when soccer wasn't as mainstream in America as a child compared to today.

"To be a fan of it, to follow it was kind of nerdy and dorky to where now it's grown into this mainstream thing where the women are the best in the world, we've got men playing on Champions League champion teams all over Europe, they're up-and-coming," Smith said. "It's fun to see that build through the last 20 years, so it's just an exciting time for us."

The team last played in Cincinnati in 2017, defeating New Zealand 5-0 at Nippert Stadium. Prior to that, the U.S. women's team played at Paul Brown Stadium in 2004 during a 10-game celebration tour after winning Olympic gold in Athens, Greece, and in 2008's "Achieve Your Gold Tour." They beat the Canadian team 7-0 during its first match in Cincinnati in 1993 at Galbraith Field.

The USWNT will face Korea Republic in the the remaining two matches Oct. 21 and Oct. 26 in Kansas City and St. Paul, respectively. The U.S. Men's Soccer Team will play Mexico at TQL Stadium in a men's World Cup qualifying match Nov. 12.

This story will be updated.