Sports

FC Cincinnati Fires Head Coach, Saying Move Is In 'Best Interest Of The Team'

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published September 27, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT
Along with relieving head coach Jaap Stam of his duties, FC Cincinnati also let go assistant coaches Said Bakkati and Yoann Damet.

FC Cincinnati on Monday announced it had fired head coach Jaap Stam, along with assistant coaches Said Bakkati and Yoann Damet. Club President Jeff Berding says a change in leadership is in the best interest of the team.

He says that became apparent as the team looked for a new general manager. "We believe a change in leadership is in the best interest of the club as this time, and a new general manager will lead the search for a new head coach," Berding says in a statement. "We are an ambitious club and we remain focused on achieving our goals, the first of which is making Cincinnati a championship city."

The club's record as of late September was 4-18-13.

Tyrone Marshall, who's led the team's U-19 and U-23 squads, will become interim coach. He joined the FC Cincinnati Academy staff in February. As an MLS player, he was with five different teams between 1998 and 2012, and appeared more than 85 times with the U.S. National team.

"Tyrone has been a valuable addition to our coaching staff since he arrived earlier this year with plan to be the future coach of our our MLS2 team," Berding said. "He has shown his coaching ability and leadership qualities and he is the right person to inject new energy into the locker room and help our squad finish 2021 strong with an eye to the future."

Bill Rinehart
Bill Rinehart started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio in markets including Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska; Sioux City, Iowa; Dayton, Ohio; and most recently as senior correspondent and anchor for Cincinnati’s WLW-AM.
