FC Cincinnati names Chris Albright new general manager

FC Cincinnati is hiring Chris Albright as its new general manager, effective immediately. Albright has a long soccer career, including 15 seasons in Major League Soccer as a player with three MLS Cup titles.

He replaces Gerard Nijkamp who "parted ways" with the team in August.

"Our search for our next general manager was extensive," writes FC Cincinnati President Jeff Berding in a release. "Our new GM was going to be someone who knew what was required to win in Major League Soccer, experience that was non-negotiable. Delivering on that requirement, we are delighted to have found the best person for the job."

Albright served most recently as technical director with the Philadelphia Union. His tenure there includes the 2020 Supporters' Shield, four playoff appearances and three second place finishes in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

In a statement, he says it's an honor to be named general manager of FC Cincinnati, adding "I am committed to bringing all my knowledge and experience to the table to make FC Cincinnati a championship club. I look forward to meeting the team, the staff and all of the fans, and I can’t wait to get started."

FC Cincinnati is currently in last place overall in the MLS with 20 points on the season. The team fired head coach Jaap Stam last week.

According to the team, the general manager will "oversee all soccer-related areas, including roster management; salary cap budgeting and administration; player scouting and acquisition; oversight of the coaching staff, sports performance staff and medical staff; youth development and academy programs, and more."

Biographical information from FC Cincinnati

The Philadelphia native played two seasons of college soccer at the University of Virginia. After leading the team with 20 goals and adding 23 more assists, Albright left UVA after the 1999 season to join Project-40, joining MLS after being courted by clubs overseas as well. He was assigned to D.C. United, and in his first season the club hoisted the 1999 MLS Cup.

Albright would go on to win two more MLS Cups, in 2002 and in 2005 with the Los Angeles Galaxy. His performance during the 2005 Cup-winning campaign earned him MLS Best XI honors and the second of three consecutive MLS All-Star team selections. He ended his 15-year MLS career having played in 253 matches, tallying 12 goals and 25 assists with five MLS Clubs.

In addition to his domestic success, Albright earned 22 caps with the United States Men’s National team, including a selection as a member of the 2000 U.S. Olympic Team in Sydney and the 2006 FIFA World Cup squad in Germany. Albright scored two goals for the U.S. in the 2000 Olympic run to the bronze medal game, the best finish in men’s Olympic history.

After he retired from playing with the Union in 2013, he was appointed Technical Director in January 2014. In that time, the Union have not only seen domestic success, winning the 2020 Supporters’ Shield and reaching the U.S. Open Cup final three times, but also international recognition for his development of the Union Academy.

Under Albright, the Union Academy has developed into one of the best in the world at cultivating talent and recently has produced young stars who have garnered massive international transfers. Academy products Zack Steffen earned a move to Manchester City, and Mark McKenzie and Brenden Aaronson earned massive European moves as well.

