Cincinnati makes its case to be 2026 World Cup host city next week

A delegation from international soccer's governing body, FIFA, and U.S. Soccer will visit Cincinnati next Friday, Oct. 22. They're coming to vet the city as a possible host site for the 2026 World Cup.

Cincinnati is one of 17 cities in the U.S. bidding to host soccer's biggest event.

The delegation will tour Paul Brown Stadium and visit possible training and Fan Fest locations. Games in Cincinnati would be held at the American football Stadium, which forecasts a soccer capacity of 60,294, rather than the much smaller TQL Stadium.

The United States is jointly hosting the 2026 World Cup with Canada and Mexico. It's unclear if the U.S. will name 10 or 11 host cities. It was set to name 10, with Canada and Mexico naming three each. However, Montreal, Canada, withdrew from the process in July.

Other U.S. cities in the running are: Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

The local organizing committee is encouraging fans to wear soccer jerseys or red, white and blue, and turn out for several events designed to show off the city's passion for the sport.

Here's the schedule provided by Game Day Communications:

2 p.m. – Free LaRosa’s pizza on Walnut at Freedom Way, first beer free (21+) at the Moerlein Lager House, live music by the Cincinnati Music Accelerator and the DORA District at The Banks is open

2:45 p.m. – FC Cincinnati supporters gather at Walnut and Freedom to march the 32 country flags of the last World Cup played in 2018 to Paul Brown Stadium. All welcome to join the march

3-3:30 p.m. – FIFA Press Conference at Paul Brown Stadium, Gate D, at Elm Street

3-5 p.m. – 2026 Cincy Street Party continues

