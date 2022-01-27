What 'the only Kansas City fan in Cincinnati' will be doing this Sunday

In 2016, Cincinnatian John Eby had enough of the Bengals and their losing seasons. So he put the names of all the NFL teams in a hat to pick who he would root for next.

He pulled out the name of the Kansas City Chiefs, which to him was a miracle, considering his dad was a big Chiefs fan and Eby had been one until peer pressure in high school got him to start rooting for the Bengals.

He had a long run. Eby was even a Bengals season ticket holder for a couple of years. But even though his wife remained a Cincinnati fan, he switched teams.

“I’m the only Chiefs fan I know in the entire city of Cincinnati," he says. "I’m OK with that. So, if the Chiefs win great; if the Bengals win great."

But what else can he say with his wife being a Bengals fan? When the two teams met during regular season, she made him wear a Cincinnati shirt to the game.

When the two teams play Sunday for the AFC Championship, Eby has to play it cool. “I think it’s going to be interesting in our house because I think it’s going to be a great game, but I think it will be a nice friendly rivalry in our home.”

Eby will be watching the Super Bowl out of town because he’ll be on a work trip. If the Chiefs win, he says, “It’s probably better than I’m farther away from home.”

