Ohio parks get temporary new names to honor the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl

The governor and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are having a little fun leading up to the Super Bowl. They're renaming three state parks in honor of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The names are just temporary, of course. Gov. Mike DeWine says it's a fun way to honor the orange and black.

Provided / Ohio Department of Natural Resources

Burr Oak State Park in Glouster is, of course, now Burrow Oak State Park in honor of quarterback Joe Burrow who grew up in nearby Athens County.

Paint Creek State Park in Bainbridge will temporarily be "Evan McPherson Extra Point Creek State Park."

Provided / Ohio Department of Natural Resources

Houston Woods is getting in on the fun as — you guessed it — Ickey Woods State Park.

The state says temporary signs will go up this week and they're encouraging fans to take pictures with them and share on social media.

