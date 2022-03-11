Reds Opening Day Parade returns for the first time in 2 years

Following the end of Major League Baseball's lockout, the Findlay Market Reds Opening Day Parade is planned to take place Tuesday, April 12.

According to Opening Day Parade Chairman Neil Luken, no major changes will be made to this year's event following multiple cancelations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade association is still working on finalizing the details of the event. They will be following up with previous applicants from the 2020 parade to see if they can still participate April 12. From there, the association will determine if more groups can sign up.

That day, the Cincinnati Reds will start its two-game series against the in-state rival Cleveland Guardians at 6:40 p.m. at Great American Ball Park. The Reds first spring training game will also be against the Guardians on March 18.

MLB and the MLB Players Association reached an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement Thursday, officially ending the three-month lockout. Teams must report to spring training by Sunday.

The new five-year agreement includes increased minimum salaries, the introduction of a universal designated hitter, and an expanded 12-team postseason format.

Last season, the Reds finished third in the NL Central division with an 83-79 record. Second baseman Jonathan India was named the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year after batting a .269 batting average with 21 home runs and 69 RBIs. He's the eighth Reds player to win the award and the first since reliever Scott Williamson in 1999.