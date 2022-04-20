USMNT to return to Cincinnati in June to host Morocco

U.S. Soccer is again tapping Cincinnati's TQL Stadium to host a U.S. Men's National Team soccer match. The USA will play Morocco on Wed., June 1.

Timing and broadcast information hasn't been released yet. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m.

The USMNT last played in Cincinnati in November when the team defeated Mexico 2-nil in a World Cup qualifying match. The team later punched its ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The match against Morocco is part of the USA's preparations for the tournament which starts Nov. 21. Both teams are qualified.

The USA and Morocco have played three times, with the Moroccans coming out on top each time.

The USA was drawn into Group B along with England, Iran, and the winners of playoff matches between Scotland/Ukraine and Wales. Morocco was drawn into Group F with Belgium, Canada and Croatia.

This is the third time the USMNT has played in Cincinnati. The first was June 9, 2019, when the USA hosted Venezuela at Nippert Stadium in a tune-up match ahead of the 2019 Gold Cup. Venezuela defeated the USA 3-nil that day before a crowd of nearly 24,000 people. The second was the 2-nil defeat over Mexico before a sold out TQL Stadium in November 2021.

Cincinnati is still in the running to be a World Cup host city

A delegation from international soccer's governing body, FIFA, and U.S. Soccer visited Cincinnati Friday, Oct. 22. They were vetting the city as a possible host site for the 2026 World Cup.

Cincinnati is one of 17 cities in the U.S. bidding to host soccer's biggest event.

The delegation toured Paul Brown Stadium and possible training and Fan Fest locations. Games in Cincinnati would be held at the American football Stadium, which forecasts a soccer capacity of 60,294, rather than the much smaller TQL Stadium.

The United States is jointly hosting the 2026 World Cup with Canada and Mexico.

FIFA has said an announcement is expected this spring, possibly around mid-May.

Other U.S. cities in the running are: Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

