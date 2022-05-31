World Cup matches in Cincinnati would be an economic boon, study says

The Cincinnati region would see a big economic impact if selected as a host city for the 2026 World Cup. That's the finding from a study by the UC Economics Center commissioned by the 2026 Cincy Local Organizing Committee.

The study suggests the combined economic impact would be nearly $550 million, including about 3,000 jobs for the 15-county, Tri-State area. It also estimates hosting would generate about $20 million in tax revenue for state and local governments and $15.4 million in sales tax revenue.

"Hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be equivalent to hosting 10 Super Bowls and would be another billion dollar marketing campaign for our city and region," says Julie Calvert, president and CEO of Visit Cincy (formerly the Cincinnati USA Convention and Visitors Bureau). "The tens of thousands of visitors to our region coupled with the global TV audience would be another opportunity to showcase our region to the world."

International soccer's governing body, FIFA, is scheduled to announce the final host cities June 16. Cincinnati is bidding to be one of 10 U.S. cities to host games during the 2026 tournament.

A delegation from FIFA and U.S. Soccer visited Cincinnati Friday, Oct. 22, to vet the city as a possible host site.

The delegation toured Paul Brown Stadium and possible training and Fan Fest locations. Games in Cincinnati would be held at the American football stadium, which forecasts a soccer capacity of 60,294, rather than the much smaller TQL Stadium.

The United States is jointly hosting the 2026 World Cup with Canada and Mexico.

Other U.S. cities in the running are: Atlanta, Baltimore/Washington, D.C., Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, and Seattle.

This story will be updated.