Liga MX is coming to Cincinnati in September

Liga MX side Club Deportivo Guadalajara — Chivas — is coming to the Queen City in September to play an exhibition match against FC Cincinnati. It's part of the Leagues Cup Showcase series between Major League Soccer and Liga MX, the Mexican top-division league.

The match at TQL Stadium is set for Sept. 21. The kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

"We are thrilled to host Chivas of Guadalajara at TQL Stadium," said FC Cincinnati co-CEO Jeff Berding in a release. "Cincinnati has hosted a number of incredible international soccer events, including FC Cincinnati’s match against Crystal Palace prior to joining MLS in 2019, which at the time was the largest soccer crowd in Ohio history, a U.S. National Team World Cup Qualifier versus Mexico, and other U.S. Men’s and Women’s friendlies. It’s an honor to continue that history with an exciting Leagues Cup Showcase match for our fans this September as we look forward to the full competition in 2023."

Tickets go on sale to the general public July 18.

The showcase series is a lead up to the 2023 Leagues Cup between the two North American soccer leagues next summer. Both leagues will pause their regular seasons for a month during that tournament. All 47 teams will participate with the cup champion receiving automatic entry to the Concacaf Champions League round of 16.

There are currently five matches scheduled as part of the showcase. They include:

