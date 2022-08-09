Goodbye Paul Brown Stadium. Bengals' home has a brand new name

The Cincinnati Bengals are signing a stadium naming rights deal with a hometown company.

Paul Brown Stadium will now be known as Paycor Stadium. The deal was announced Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed, though the Bengals have confirmed to other media it is for 16 years.

This is the first naming rights deal for the stadium, which opened in 2000. New signage will begin going up in the coming months, and the sides are planning an unveiling ceremony prior to the start of the regular season.

Hamilton County commissioners will need to give the deal final approval because the county owns the stadium.

“It was important to find a naming rights partner that strongly aligns with the Bengals brand,” said Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn in a release. “Paycor is a local company on the rise that shares our commitment to building winning teams. We are proud to support Paycor’s growth and strengthen the Cincinnati business community with this partnership.”

“This is a move that I think my father would have agreed to. He was always for what is best for the football team,” added Bengals President Mike Brown. “This partnership allows the Bengals to continue to compete at the highest level in the NFL and exemplifies our long-term commitment to the community.”

Paycor, a Cincinnati-based human capital management company, has been the team's human resources software provider since 2018. The company has been headquartered in the Queen City for more than 30 years.

Paycor CEO Raul Villar Jr. said in the release that the company is "beyond thrilled" to "introduce Paycor Stadium to the world," adding "As longtime fans, this is a big point of employee pride and we are honored to support our local team and build on the legacy of Paul Brown.”