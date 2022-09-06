Ribbon cutting for newly named 'Paycor Stadium' takes place Tuesday

The Cincinnati Bengals are slated to make the new name of their stadium official Tuesday afternoon. The team is holding a ribbon cutting to celebrate the first season at the newly christened Paycor Stadium.

The event will take place in the East Club window near Gate D at 3 p.m. Team and Paycor officials are expected to make remarks.

The naming rights deal was announced last month. This is the first such deal for the stadium, which opened in 2000 as Paul Brown Stadium.

Experts tell the Cincinnati Business Courier the 16-year contract is estimated to cost Paycor $7 million to $9 million a year.

New signage will begin going up in the coming months.

Paycor, a Cincinnati-based human capital management company, has been the team's human resources software provider since 2018. The company has been headquartered in the Queen City for more than 30 years.

