© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Ribbon cutting for newly named 'Paycor Stadium' takes place Tuesday

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published September 6, 2022 at 4:36 AM EDT
New Paycor Stadium graphics at Gate D.
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
Workers put up new graphics for Paycor Stadium on Friday.

The Cincinnati Bengals are slated to make the new name of their stadium official Tuesday afternoon. The team is holding a ribbon cutting to celebrate the first season at the newly christened Paycor Stadium.

The event will take place in the East Club window near Gate D at 3 p.m. Team and Paycor officials are expected to make remarks.

The naming rights deal was announced last month. This is the first such deal for the stadium, which opened in 2000 as Paul Brown Stadium.

Experts tell the Cincinnati Business Courier the 16-year contract is estimated to cost Paycor $7 million to $9 million a year.

New signage will begin going up in the coming months.

Paycor, a Cincinnati-based human capital management company, has been the team's human resources software provider since 2018. The company has been headquartered in the Queen City for more than 30 years.

Tags

Sports Latest NewsnewsletterCincinnati BengalsPaul Brown Stadium
Tana Weingartner
Tana Weingartner earned a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Cincinnati and a master's degree in mass communication from Miami University. Prior to joining Cincinnati Public Radio, she served as news and public affairs producer with WMUB-FM. Ms. Weingartner has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including several Best Reporter awards from the Associated Press and the Ohio Society of Professional Journalists, and a regional Murrow Award. She enjoys snow skiing, soccer and dogs.
See stories by Tana Weingartner