FC Cincinnati prepares for No. 1 seed Philadelphia

FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan leads the Orange and Blue against his former club Thursday in Philadelphia. Noonan says the players should expect an electric home field crowd in Philly.

"They will feel it at times," he told reporters this week. "Even if we have control of the ball; even if we are doing some good things; that crowd and that atmosphere they will feel."

Noonan says, as a player, those are the kind of games you love to be a part of.

"The atmosphere will be incredible. I've been fortunate enough to experience that a few times in playoff games in previous years. That fan base and that stadium for a playoff game is electric."

After making the MLS playoffs for the first time ever, rookie goalkeeper Roman Celentano says the team is hungry for another win.

"We're looking for more," he told media Tuesday.

Celentano was asked about a short training stint last summer with Philadelphia's Union team.

"It was good to see the level and just kind of how they did things, but everything that we're doing is in preparation for them. So it helped me a little bit, but it's what we're doing this week that matters."

Cincinnati played Philadelphia earlier this season to a draw in Philly and a win in front of hometown fans.

"They didn't give their best, I think, against us in those two games, and the results showed that, and I feel like they'll be giving everything this next game. Obviously they'll play with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder but so will we, coming in as the 'underdogs' and all that," he says, adding, "It'll be a good fight and they'll come out firing but we will too, so it'll be a good match-up."

The playoffs are a must-win situation to keep a team's post-season dreams alive. The winner moves on to vie for the Eastern Conference title.

The game will be nationally televised on FS1. Kick-off is at 8 p.m. Thursday.