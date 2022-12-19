Former Reds pitcher Tom Browning dies at 62

Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning, a World Series champion known for pitching a perfect game, has died. He was 62.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Browning's Union home Monday afternoon for a report of a man who was found not breathing on a couch. First responders attempted to resuscitate the man, later identified as Browning, but all efforts were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead just after 1 p.m.

No foul play is suspected in Browning's death.

