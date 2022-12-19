© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Sports

Former Reds pitcher Tom Browning dies at 62

91.7 WVXU | By WCPO
Published December 19, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning tips his hat to the crowd at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, Friday night, Sept. 16, 1988, after he threw a perfect game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cincinnati won 1-0.

Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning, a World Series champion known for pitching a perfect game, has died. He was 62.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Browning's Union home Monday afternoon for a report of a man who was found not breathing on a couch. First responders attempted to resuscitate the man, later identified as Browning, but all efforts were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead just after 1 p.m.

No foul play is suspected in Browning's death.

Sports Cincinnati Reds
