Danny Graves and Bronson Arroyo named grand marshals of 2023 Opening Day Parade

This year's Findlay Market Opening Day Parade will be led by two grand marshals: former Reds pitchers Danny Graves and Bronson Arroyo.

The two will also be celebrating their induction into the Reds Hall of Fame later this summer, on July 15 and 16, along with former General Manager Gabe Paul.

Both players have appeared in previous Opening Day Parades. Arroyo was in the parade in 2010 and 2013. Graves served as the grand marshal in 2018 alongside relief pitcher Sam LeCure.

Arroyo, who was at the announcement outside Findlay Market Wedensday, said he's excited to celebrate the occasion with fans and share the spotlight with a fellow Reds great.

"This is a great way to kick off the season," Arroyo said. "Making Cincinnati my home after leaving here and playing for nine seasons... Opening Day and just having a Major League Baseball team in this town is worth everything."

The 104th edition of the parade will also feature other notable figures from Cincinnati sports history. Parade Chairman Neil Luken says floats with Reds alumni George Foster, George Flynn, Ron Oesterm, and Scott Williamson will be a part of the celebration.

For the first time, quarterback and 1981 NFL MVP Ken Anderson will appear in the parade alongside former Bengals players Dave Lapham, Louis Breeden, Tom Dinkel, James Brooks, David Fulcher, Joe Kelly and Kevin Walker.

Luken also announced floats with Bengals kickers and punters, MMA fighters and wrestlers, and UC basketball alumni featuring players from the 1961 and 1962 National Championship teams.

Marching bands from 28 area high schools and universities will also take part in the festivities.

The Opening Day Parade will kick off at Findlay Market at noon on Thursday, March 30.