Street outside Great American Ball Park renamed Barry Larkin Way

Baseball Hall of Famer and Cincinnati Reds legend Barry Larkin was honored by the city and team Monday morning during the unveiling of the newly named Barry Larkin Way just south of Great American Ball Park.

Larkin was born and raised in Cincinnati and spent 19 seasons in the major leagues playing for the Reds.

At the ceremony, he spoke about how important his family was to his success, and reflected on his unforgettable career with the franchise — which included leading his hometown team onto baseball's biggest stage.

The 12-time MLB All-Star says having the opportunity to play for the Reds and bring home a World Series Championship in 1990 was an experience he will cherish for the rest of his life.

"Getting the opportunity to live out a dream; meet my idol David Concepción and play with him; play for Pete Rose who I idolized growing up; play with Tony Pérez and many of the greats that went before us — Joe Morgan — and then to be able to come here and win a World Series was absolutely amazing," Larkin said.

Barry Larkin Way sign unveiling.mp4

During his professional career, the Archbishop Moeller High School graduate collected many honors including National League MVP in 1995 and three Gold Glove Awards, but he says this kind of recognition is something special.

"Having a street named after you — seriously, in Cincinnati, I don't know if it gets any more amazing than that," Larkin said.

The new sign can be seen at the southwest corner outside of Great American Ball Park.