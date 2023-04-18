USMNT could make Cincinnati return during 2023 Gold Cup

The Concacaf Gold Cup is coming to Cincinnati in July, and it's likely one of the doubleheader matches will feature the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team.

TQL Stadium will host two quarterfinal games back-to-back on July 9 between Groups A and D. As long as the USA advances out of the first round, they'll play here.

The USMNT were drawn into Group A with Jamaica, Nicaragua, and a fourth team to be determined by a preliminary match, which could be Curaçao, St. Kitts & Nevis, French Guiana or Saint Maarten.

Group D includes Canada, Guatemala, Cuba and another team to be determined from a preliminary match, which could be Trinidad & Tobago, Guadeloupe, Guyana or Grenada.

From the archives: USMNT to return to Cincinnati in June to host Morocco

"We are proud to welcome the best men's national teams from this part of the world to Cincinnati and our world-class, soccer-specific stadium," says FC Cincinnati Co-CEO Jeff Berding in a statement. "The Gold Cup is the flagship competition for Concacaf and we are very excited to host these knockout stage matches at TQL Stadium come July 9."

This would be the third time the stadium has hosted the men's national team, and the fourth time for the city overall.

The Gold Cup happens every two years among teams from North and Central American and the Caribbean. The Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) is one of FIFA's six continental confederations.

RELATED: The youngest person ever has joined the National Women's Soccer League at age 15

Mexico has won eight of the 16 times the tournament has been contested since 1991. The USA has won seven times and Canada once.

Tickets go on sale to the public April 25.

