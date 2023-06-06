Reds call up Major League Baseball top prospect Elly De La Cruz

"Every Reds fan has been waiting for this day and it is finally here," reports WVXU Senior Political Analyst — and baseball aficionado — Howard Wilkinson.

The Cincinnati Reds Tuesday announced the team is promoting shortstop Elly De La Cruz. He's set to make his major league debut as the Reds face the Dodgers at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds called up the 21-year-old from Louisville where he's been playing with the Triple-A Louisville Bats. De La Cruz fills the roster spot left open by third baseman and outfielder Nick Senzel, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right knee injury.

De La Cruz is from the Dominican Republic. He was signed as an international free agent by the Reds, July 2, 2018, as a teenager.

He is hitting .298 with 12 home runs, 11 stolen bases and a 1.031 OPS this season, according to the Associated Press, and he hit 28 homers and stole 47 bases across Class A and Double-A last year.

In March, Wilkinson wrote of De La Cruz:

"He's a five-tool player who has little left to prove at the minor league level. He's dealing with a slight injury right now, but that won't set the kid back.

"You will see him at some point this season at Great American Ball Park. Probably sooner rather than later.

"When you do, your eyes will pop out of your head. You will never forget it.

"I saw this kid with the Dayton Dragons and I have never seen anything like him."

This story may be updated.

