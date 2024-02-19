FC Cincinnati to kick off season with new food, jerseys, and replacement referees

FC Cincinnati returns to TQL Stadium Sunday for its first home match of the MLS season versus Toronto FC.

FCC finished its 2023 campaign with a loss in the Eastern Conference Final against in-state rivals the Columbus Crew, but the club says it's coming back stronger with a fresh look and new offerings at the stadium.

This season, concessions at TQL stadium will add items like burritos and taquitos from El Rancho Grande, Bibigo Korean Fire Fries, and other offerings from Findlay Market restaurants The Arepa Place and Chino's Street Food.

Zack Carreon / WVXU Bibigo Korean Fire Fries

Throughout the stadium, concession stands will also have some FCC-themed baked goods like cake pops and cookies from 3 Sweet Girls Cakery.

FCC Co-CEO Jeff Berding says the latest additions to the menu celebrate local cuisine and will give fans a chance to try something new while they cheer on the team.

"[The food] really covers a lot of different palates in terms of what people want to eat when they come to a game and we try to keep it very locally driven," Berding said.

Zack Carreon / WVXU Luciano Acosta jersey cookie from 3 Sweet Girls Cakery

The club will hit the pitch sporting new uniforms unveiled last week. FC Cincinnati's white "Canvas Kit" replace orange jerseys worn during the past two seasons.

FCC says the white jerseys are inspired by Cincinnati's thriving art community. The team is encouraging artists and fans to use the kit as a blank canvas and draw their own designs on them to create a uniform that fits their unique style.

The uniforms won't be the only change this season. The Professional Soccer Referees Association, the union representing the league's officials, and the Professional Referee Organization, which manages the referees, were unable to agree on a contract less than a week before the start of the MLS season.

The PSRA announced Saturday its members had overwhelmingly rejected a tentative agreement with PRO by a more than 95% "No" vote, saying it fell short of expectations.

PRO says it was disappointed by the vote and claims the tentative agreement would have improved pay and benefits for all officials.

The lack of a deal means PRO will lock out its match officials and MLS will have to start the season using replacement referees.

Berding says FC Cincinnati will continue to play at a high level despite the change in officiating.

"We'll get out there and we'll play, and they'll have highly-skilled referees doing their part, which is to call the game," Berding told WVXU. "At the end of the day, the matches are going to be settled by the players."

FCC's opening match against Toronto starts at 2:30 on Sunday.