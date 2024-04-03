'Pig' news: Flying Pig named best marathon in America in USA Today poll

More than 40,000 people will participate in events during Cincinnati's Flying Pig Marathon weekend next month, but local officials are already celebrating a big win.

Cincinnati's Flying Pig Marathon has been voted the best marathon in America in the USA Today Readers' Choice awards, beating out 19 other marathons for the top spot.

"We were told that we were carefully vetted and had to meet certain criteria," said Iris Simpson Bush, CEO of the marathon's parent organization Pig Works. "When the voting was done — and we are so fortunate to have so many supporters — marathons like the New York Marathon came in No. 2 second to Cincinnati's Flying Pig."

Mayor Aftab Pureval says the event is one of the institutions that makes greater Cincinnati such a special place.

"The Flying Pig brings in tens of thousands of people to our city from more than 20 countries and all 50 states," Pureval said. "And on top of that, the marathon has raised nearly $20 million for charities since its its inception."

USA Today called the Pig "fun, with pig motifs used everywhere, from the 'pig pen' corrals where different speed groups are segregated, to crossing the 'finish swine' and attending the post-race party with pizza and beer." It also called the course itself "super attractive, albeit hilly," as it goes through scenic neighborhoods and along the Ohio River.

The Pig has an estimated $15 million economic impact in the region each year. This year's event takes place May 3-5. Simpson Bush says registration is still open for all events, although the full marathon and Sunday relays are close to selling out.