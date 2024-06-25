U.S. Men's Soccer to return to Cincinnati in September

The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) will return to Cincinnati this fall for a friendly match. The USA will face New Zealand at TQL Stadium Sept. 10.

This will be the fourth time TQL Stadium has hosted the men's national team, and the fifth time for the city overall. The USMNT last played in Cincinnati in July 2023 when the city hosted the Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals. The match was a double-header featuring a 1-nil win by Jamaica over Guatemala followed by the USA defeating Canada on penalty kicks (3-2).

The match is set for 7 p.m. ET and will air on TNT, Universo, truTV, Max, Peacock and Fútbol de Primera. Tickets will go on sale to FC Cincinnati season ticket holders June 27 and to the public June 28.

The USMNT has a strong record in Cincinnati, suffering just one loss in its first-ever match here, falling 3-nil to Venezuela at Nippert Stadium in 2019. That was followed by a 2-nil victory over rivals Mexico in World Cup qualifying in November 2021, and a 3-nil victory over Morocco in a June 2022 friendly.