TQL Stadium named 1 of 12 host stadiums for new FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Cincinnati is one of 12 cities in the United States that will host matches in the newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup in 2025. Thirty-two teams will compete for the championship at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

At least one match will be played at TQL Stadium, home of FC Cincinnati.

The expanded tournament will have the most successful teams from each of the six international confederations: AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA.

FIFA says 30 of the 32 teams have already been selected. The Seattle Sounders won the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup to earn a berth. One other team from the United States will have a spot, representing the host country.

Cincinnati lost out as a host city for the 2026 World Cup. FIFA, international soccer's governing body, in 2022 chose 16 cities in the USA, Canada and Mexico as venues for the world's largest sporting event. The three North American countries are jointly hosting the games in 2026.

The UC Economics Center produced a study suggesting the combined economic impact of a World Cup game in Cincinnati would have been nearly $450 million, including about 3,000 jobs for the 15-county, Tri-State area.

TQL Stadium most recently hosted a match between the U.S. Men's National Soccer team and New Zealand.

The Club World Cup tournament kicks off on Sunday, June, 15, 2025.